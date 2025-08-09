ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Back In Action In London; Starts Training For ODI Comeback

Hyderabad: Star India batter has started practising for his return to ODI cricket. The ace Indian batter shared a picture from his training session in London on Friday, August 8. The right-handed batter sought the help of Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin in an indoor net session.

"Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you," Kohli wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a photo from the session.

The 36-year-old was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue trousers. It was the first training session he planned to make a comeback in international cricket.

According to some media reports, the former Indian skipper is expected to be part of the national side for the ODI series in Australia from October 19 to 25. His ODI comeback was delayed as the series against Bangladesh in August was pushed back for an indefinite period.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last played competitive cricket in June, where he was a member of the RCB’s playing XI who won the trophy by beating Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final. Kohli played a handy knock of 43 runs in the title decider.