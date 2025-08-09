Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Back In Action In London; Starts Training For ODI Comeback

Virat Kohli has started practising for his return to ODI cricket in London.

Virat Kohli Training Session ODI Comeback
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 10:06 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Star India batter has started practising for his return to ODI cricket. The ace Indian batter shared a picture from his training session in London on Friday, August 8. The right-handed batter sought the help of Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin in an indoor net session.

"Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you," Kohli wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a photo from the session.

The 36-year-old was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue trousers. It was the first training session he planned to make a comeback in international cricket.

According to some media reports, the former Indian skipper is expected to be part of the national side for the ODI series in Australia from October 19 to 25. His ODI comeback was delayed as the series against Bangladesh in August was pushed back for an indefinite period.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last played competitive cricket in June, where he was a member of the RCB’s playing XI who won the trophy by beating Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final. Kohli played a handy knock of 43 runs in the title decider.

Virat Kohli Training Session ODI Comeback
Virat Kohli thanks GT assistant coach (Virat Kohli Insta handle screen grab)

Kohli hasn’t played for the national side since the Test tour of Australia earlier this year. After modest returns in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he surprised fans by announcing a sudden retirement from red-ball cricket.

Kohli is expected to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup, and he will be aiming to build up on every opportunity he gets before the start of the marquee tournament. He was in decent form in the Champions Trophy, scoring a century against Pakistan and a half-century in the semi-final against New Zealand. So far in 2025, Kohli has racked up 275 runs with an average of 45.83.

Thanked Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Naeem Amin

Kohli posted a photo on his Instagram handle with Naeem Amin with a caption saying ‘Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you.”

The duo was standing in the middle of the net, showcasing the training session for both.

Hyderabad: Star India batter has started practising for his return to ODI cricket. The ace Indian batter shared a picture from his training session in London on Friday, August 8. The right-handed batter sought the help of Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin in an indoor net session.

"Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you," Kohli wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a photo from the session.

The 36-year-old was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue trousers. It was the first training session he planned to make a comeback in international cricket.

According to some media reports, the former Indian skipper is expected to be part of the national side for the ODI series in Australia from October 19 to 25. His ODI comeback was delayed as the series against Bangladesh in August was pushed back for an indefinite period.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last played competitive cricket in June, where he was a member of the RCB’s playing XI who won the trophy by beating Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final. Kohli played a handy knock of 43 runs in the title decider.

Virat Kohli Training Session ODI Comeback
Virat Kohli thanks GT assistant coach (Virat Kohli Insta handle screen grab)

Kohli hasn’t played for the national side since the Test tour of Australia earlier this year. After modest returns in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he surprised fans by announcing a sudden retirement from red-ball cricket.

Kohli is expected to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup, and he will be aiming to build up on every opportunity he gets before the start of the marquee tournament. He was in decent form in the Champions Trophy, scoring a century against Pakistan and a half-century in the semi-final against New Zealand. So far in 2025, Kohli has racked up 275 runs with an average of 45.83.

Thanked Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Naeem Amin

Kohli posted a photo on his Instagram handle with Naeem Amin with a caption saying ‘Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you.”

The duo was standing in the middle of the net, showcasing the training session for both.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLI IN LONDONINDIA CRICKET TEAM UPDATESVIRAT KOHLI NEWSVIRAT KOHLI ODI COMEBACKVIRAT KOHLI TRAINING SESSION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.