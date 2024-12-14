Virat Kohli Joins Elite List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes 2nd Player To Play 100 Matches vs Australia

Brisbane: Former India captain and batting stalwart Virat Kohli became the only second player to play 100 international matches against Australia across formats. Kohli achieved the remarkable feat during the third Test match between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 at The Gabba here on Friday, December 14, 2024.

Virat Kohli has now joined cricket icon and legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar in the list of players who have played 100 or more games against the mighty Australian side. Sachin has 110 matches against the Kangaroos across formats -- 39 Tests and 71 ODIs.

Kohli has played 28 Tests, 49 ODIs and 23 T20I matches against Australia and has scored 5326 runs in 117 innings at an average of 50.24 including 17 hundreds and 27 fifties. He has hit 504 fours and 58 sixes against the Kangaroos across formats. Notably, he is yet to bat in the third Test which is being played at The Gabba.

Virat Kohli has bowled a total of 23 overs against Australia, including 9 overs in Test matches, 10 in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 4 in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). However, he has yet to claim any wickets. In addition, Kohli has taken 68 catches across 100 matches, with a breakdown of 28 in Tests, 30 in ODIs, and 10 in T20Is.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar has scored 6707 runs at an average of 49.68 with the help of 20 hundreds and 31 half-centuries. Sachin has also picked up 31 wickets across formats, 11 in Tests and 20 in ODIs, at an average of 46.87 which includes one five-wicket haul. Apart from this, Tendulkar has also taken 54 catches.

Most Matches By A Player Against Australia Across Formats:

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 110 matches Virat Kohli (India): 100 matches DL Haynes (West Indies): 97 matches MS Dhoni (India): 91 matches Vivian Richards (West Indies): 88 matches Jacques Kallis (ICC/South Africa): 82 matches Brian Lara (West Indies): 82 matches Rohit Sharma (India): 82 matches Daniel Vettori (New Zealand): 82 matches

Most International Matches By A Player Against A Single Country