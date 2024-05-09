IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian To Smash 400 Sixes In T20 Cricket

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): Prolific Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has etched his name in the annals of T20 cricket history, becoming the only second Indian to hit a colossal 400 sixes. He achieved the remarkable feat during the clash between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association here on Thursday.

The former Indian captain has now joined India's current skipper Rohit Sharma in the elite list, who leads the list with 506 sixes in the T20 format. Kohli's ability to clear the boundary with ease has made him a formidable force in the shortest format of the game.

Adding to his list of accomplishments, the 35-year-old's dominance against specific opponents was on full display as he became the first Indian cricketer to amass a staggering 1000 runs against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His consistency and ability to perform under pressure have been instrumental in shaping his legacy as one of the finest batters of his generation.

Furthermore, Kohli's achievements highlight not only his individual brilliance but also his invaluable contributions to his teams, both in domestic and international T20 competitions. As he continues to rewrite records and set new benchmarks, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await more dazzling displays of his batting artistry on the field.

Earlier, he became the second Indian batter to smash 250 sixes in the 17-year Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the match between his side and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 21, 2024.

The game between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15, 2024 turned out to be a memorable one for Kohli as he became the fourth-highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the sport, surpassing England batter Alex Hales, who has amassed 12,319 runs.

Kohli has already broken several records in the ongoing season. He became the player with the most catches in the history of the cash-rich tournament in the fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

Also, he has the most centuries to his name in the history of the competition with eight hundred so far. He has eight tons in the IPL and the latest one came in the match against RR, where he also bagged the most catches in the tournament. Kohli is also the leading run-getter in this season of the IPL.