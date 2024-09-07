Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Paid Cricketer In World; List Of Most Paid Athletes Released

Hyderabad: Indian cricketers Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the most earning athletes around the world. Especially with the following for the sport in the country, cricketers earn a lot of money. Recently, Virat Kohli has become the highest paid cricketer in the last 12 months.

Highest earning cricketer

According to a report published by Statista, former Indian skipper has earned 847 Crores rupees. The Indian cricketer is ranked ninth in the overall list. The list is topped by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who earns around 2081 Crore rupees. In the list of athletes who have earned the most in the last 12 months, Kohli is the only cricketer. The list also includes football players and basketball players.

John Rahm is at the second position while star Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi is at the third position. Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are at the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Virat Kohli and Stepehn Curry make for the bottom five.

Sources of income for Kohli

The star Indian batter has Grade A+ central contract to his name. Kohli earns 7 crore rupees each year. While playing in the IPL, the cricketer earns 15 crore rupees. Also, he earns from various brand endorsements.

Paid 66 Crores in Taxes

Also, Kohli is shareholder in various companies. In a recent report by Fortune India, it was revealed that the star Indian batter pays 66 crore rupees which the highest tax amount any Indian sports person pays.