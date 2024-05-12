ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Play 250 Matches For Single Franchise In IPL History

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has become the first player to play 250 matches for a single franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
Bengaluru (Karnataka): Veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batter and former India skipper Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first player to play 250 matches for a single franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

He achieved the milestone during the clash between his side and Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday. The 35-year-old has already played 250 T20 matches for RCB which includes his 15 appearances for the franchise in the Champions League T20.

Kohli has also become the only fourth cricketer to play 250 IPL matches after former Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who leads the list with 264 games, followed by former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (256) and his teammate Dinesh Karthik (254).

With less than a month remaining until the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli has been showcasing his lethal form on the cricket field. In the ongoing IPL 2024 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli has delivered outstanding innings, scoring 634 runs in 12 IPL matches at a strike rate of 153.51 and an average of over 70. The T20 legend is currently the IPL 2024 Orange Cap holder (most runs in an IPL season).

In RCB's recent clash against Punjab Kings, Kohli smashed 92 runs off just 47 balls. His explosive knock included seven fours and an impressive tally of eight sixes. His stellar batting performance silenced the critics who had been questioning his strike rate in T20 cricket.

