Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Complete 8000 Runs in IPL History

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli became the first batter to complete 8000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Kolhi achieved the remarkable feat during Eliminator between RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RR) of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Kohli reached a landmark when he scored the 29th run in the match. He played a flick through deep mid-wicket on the fifth delivery of the sixth over bowled by right-arm pacer Sandeep Sharma. He took only 252nd matches to achieve the milestone.

Before this encounter, Kohli had scored 7,971 runs in 243 innings across 251 matches. He also holds the record for smashing eight centuries, the most, and 55 fifties, the second most after Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner (62) in the lucrative league.

In the previous match against Chennai Super Kings, he became the second cricketer to hit 700 boundaries in the IPL history after Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan (768). He also achieved the milestone of being the only batter to score 3,000 runs at a single venue in the IPL.

In the match against DC, the 35-year-old became the only player in IPL history to play 250 matches for a single franchise. The right-hand batter is the fourth cricketer to reach this milestone, following former Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who leads the list with 264 games, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (256), and his teammate Dinesh Karthik (254).

Virat has been consistently scoring runs for the RCB but the IPL Trophy has eluded him for 16 years. Kohli, who hails from Delhi, is one of the greatest batters in the modern era and has also captained India.