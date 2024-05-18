ETV Bharat / sports

'Performance Is My Only Currency, I Don't Need Anyone's Approval': Virat Kohli Ahead of CSK Clash

Virat Kohli responded to the criticism he faced due to the strike rate asserting that he doesn't need either approval or assurance from anyone on his capability as he believes that the performance is his only currency.
File: Virat Kohli (ANI Pictures)

Bengaluru: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli responded to the criticism and debate over his strike rate saying he doesn't need either approval or assurance from anyone on his capability as he knows what he can do on the ground.

Kohli has been the leading run-scorer of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 701 runs in his kitty off 14 matches. However, there has been criticism and discussion about the strike rate at which he bats, including a comment from former India skipper and renowned commentator Sunil Gavaskar.

Replying to all the criticism, Kohli said, "(I) don't need to react. I know what I can do on the ground. I don't need to tell anyone what kind of player I am or what my ability is," Kohli said in a recent video released by RCB on their X handle.

"I've never asked anyone how to win a match. I've learnt this by figuring it out myself in the middle of the ground by failing from experience. It's not a by-chance thing when you are repeatedly winning matches for the team. For someone to see and analyse a moment and for another player to experience that moment in the middle are two completely different things," he added.

Kohli said he does not believe in asking someone to stop saying certain things about him. "I have never felt that I should go and tell someone not to say certain things about me. I know what I can do out there. I don't need anyone's approval, or assurance that I played well. I don't need these things."

"I have learnt this from my father very early on. I could have played for the state very early in my career through other means, but my father said only if you're capable you will make it. Performance is my only currency," he concluded.

