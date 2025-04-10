Virat Kohli Creates World Record, Becomes First Cricketer To...

Bengaluru: Star batter Virat Kohli scripted history on Thursday, April 10, by becoming the first player in the world to hit 1000 boundaries in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved a historic milestone during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy stadium here.

Kohli, who is one of the four players to feature in all 18 editions of the IPL played so far, has hammered 721 fours and 279 sixes in 257 IPL matches.

Kohli achieved the 1000-boundary landmark in the IPL by hitting DC skipper Axar Patel for a massive six on the third ball of the fourth over of RCB’s innings. He also holds the record for hitting the most fours in the IPL, and in the list of batters with the most sixes, he is only behind Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit Sharma (282).

Apart from that, Kohli, who is the all-time leading run scorer in IPL history, also had a chance to become the second batter in the world to hit 100 half-centuries in T20s on Thursday. Kohli, who has 99 fifties to his name in T20s, will join David Warner in the elite list if he crosses the 50-run mark on Thursday.

However, he departed for 22 off 14 balls that included a four and two sixes, striking at 157.14.