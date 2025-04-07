ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Score 13,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books yet again, becoming the first Indian to amass 13,000 runs in T20 cricket on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books yet again, becoming the first Indian to amass 13,000 runs in T20 cricket on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST

Updated : April 7, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST

Mumbai: Legendary batter Virat Kohli became the first Indian to complete 17,000 runs in T20 cricket history. He achieved the historic milestone during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Monday, April 7.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian and only fifth overall cricketer to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved it with the 17th run he scored during his innings against GT.

Before the game, the 36-year-old had amassed 12,983 runs in just 386 innings across 402 matches, averaging an impressive 41.47 and a strike rate of 134.20. He has already racked up 98 half-centuries and 9 hundreds.

Before him, only four batters have managed to attain the 13,000 T20 runs mark. The list is led by West Indies legend Chris Gayle with 14562 runs, followed by England batter Alex Hales (13,610), former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik (13557) and Keiron Pollard (13537).

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli became the leading scorer against Gujarat after scoring seven runs. Apart from this, Kohli needs 44 runs to reach 3,500 runs in T20s at Bengaluru. Notably, Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs at a single venue in IPL history.

Virat Kohli is just two fifties away from completing a century of fifties in the shortest format of the game. He currently has 98 half-centuries to his name in T20 cricket.

