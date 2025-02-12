ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Player To Score 16,000 Runs Across Formats In Asia

Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Player To Score 16,000 Runs Across Formats In Asia during IND vs ENG 3rd ODI (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

Ahmedabad: India batting stalwart Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 16,000 runs across formats in Asia during the 3rd ODI between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday, February 12. He also became the only second Indian to achieve the 16,000 runs landmark in Asia cricket.

Kohli smashed his 73rd ODI fifty to return into form after a slump in runs in Test cricket. Kohli scored 52 runs off 55 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six.

Virat Kohli now has 16025 runs to his name in Asia across formats. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 16000 international runs in 353 innings in Asia while Kohli needed only 340 innings and became the fourth-highest run-scorer in Asia.

During his 52-run knock, Kohli also became the first Indian and sixth batter overall to score 4,000 runs in international cricket against England. The 36-year-old achieved the feat in his 87th match against the Three Lions across all formats. He has scored eight centuries and 23 fifties against England, with an average of 41.23.

Australian veteran Don Bradman leads the most runs against England tally with 5,028 runs from just 37 Test matches. Among active cricketers, Australia's Steve Smith has collected the most runs against England, with the right-hand batter amassing 4,815 international runs against the side.

Most international runs against England

  • Don Bradman (AUS) - 5028 in 63 innings.
  • Allan Border (AUS) - 4850 in 124 innings
  • Steve Smith (AUS) - 4815 in 114 innings
  • Vivian Richards (WI) - 4488 in 84 innings
  • Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 4141 in 99 innings.
  • Virat Kohli (IND) - 4001 in 109 innings*

Fastest batsman to score 16000 runs in Asia (Fastest to reach 16000 runs in Asia)

  • 340 innings - Virat Kohli*
  • 353 innings - Sachin Tendulkar
  • 360 innings - Kumar. Sangakkara
  • 401 innings - Mahela. Jayawardene

Most Runs in Asia

  • 21741 - Sachin Tendulkar
  • 18423 - K Sangakkara
  • 17386 - M Jayawardene
  • 16000 - Virat Kohli*
  • 13757 - Sanath Jayasuriya

