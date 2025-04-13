Virat Kohli Adds Another Record To His Name, Becomes 2nd Batter In World To Hit 100 Fifties in T20 cricket

Jaipur: Virat Kohli became the only second cricketer in the world to score 100 fifties in T20 cricket. He achieved a significant feat during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Savai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday, April 13.

Virat Kohli raced to his third century of the ongoing IPL 2025 with just 39 balls against RR. He remained unbeaten in the innings and amassed 62 runs off 45 balls. His innings was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes, striking at 137.78.

The 36-year-old batter is now only behind former Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner, who was the first batter to achieve a historic milestone. Warner, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega-auction, has 108 fifties to his name in T20 cricket. However, he is currently leading the franchise in the Pakistan Super League (IPL).

Kohli, who retired from T20 internationals last year, has scored 38 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game at the international level. 58 off 100 fifties have come playing for the franchise he has been playing for since the inception of the IPL- Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The other four fifties have come for his state team, Delhi.

Most Fifties In T20 Cricket By A Player

David Warner - 108

Virat Kohli - 100

Chris Gayle - 99

More to follow...