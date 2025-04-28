'Karma Might Forgive You, But Virat Kohli Won't': RCB Star Avenges KL Rahul With 'My Home' Celebration Mimicry

Delhi: After guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their record sixth away win in the ongoing IPL 2025, Virat Kohli recreated the 'Kantara' (my home) celebration, cheekily reminding KL Rahul of viral "my home" celebration.

Virat Kohli scored his 61th fifty, the slowest by any batter in the ongoing season, and stitched 118-run stand for the fourth wicket to steer RCB to a emphatic win against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday, April 28. He amassed 51 runs off 47 balls, striking at 108.51 with four boundaries. Kohli's performance also saw him grab the Orange Cap for most runs.

Following the match, the 36-year-old Kohli walked towards KL Rahul and cheekily took a revenge by mimicking latter's celebration from their Chinnaswamy meeting, a move that left both players sharing a laugh.

The anticipation and excitement was at its peak after Virat Kohli's animated celebration after RCB thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur last Sunday. Fans were expecting Kohli to give a similar response if Bengaluru emerge triumphant against DC at Arun Jaitely Stadium, a place where their is stand on Kohli's name. Responding to Kohli's mimicry, Rahul pointed his figure towards the Virat Kohli stand at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Coming to the match front, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ran through Delhi Capitals' batting lineup as they managed only 164 runs off their 20 overs. Kumar picked up three wickets in the innings and surpassed Piyush Chawla's tally of 192 wickets to become the second leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma controlled the flow of runs as they conceded only 50 runs of their 8 overs.

In reply, Jacob Bethell, who made his debut in absence of Phil Salt, smashed a six and a four before losing his wicket. Devdutt Paddikal came in as an Impact Player, but scored a golden duck. Rajat Patidar was a victim of exceptional direct throw from Karun Nair. RCB were struggling at 26/3 at one stage, but Krunal Pandya played an impactful 73-run knock off 47 balls, well supported by Kohli. RCB thrashed DC by 6 wickets and achieved the top spot in the points table.