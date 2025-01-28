Virat Kohli Arrives In Porsche For Ranji Practice, Enjoys Kadhi Chawal With Delhi Team

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli began his much-anticipated Ranji Trophy comeback preparations with the Delhi team on Tuesday, January 28, marking his return to the domestic circuit after prolonged gap of 12 years.

Kohli reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital at 9 am, arriving in his sleek black Porsche. He then immediately joined his teammates for a team huddle and warm-up exercises. The team had a 15-minute football session with the squad for bonding.

Virat Kohli Arrives In Porsche For Ranji Practice (PTI)

The Delhi dressing room buzzed with excitement as the young players and coaching staff, including head coach Sarandeep Singh and batting coach Bantu Singh, looked thrilled to interact with the legendary India batter. The ace right-handed batter spent nearly three hours at his home ground, exuding a sense of calm and nostalgia as he mingled with his new teammates.

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh oversaw the practice session, which is part of the BCCI's push for all-format regulars to prioritise domestic cricket during breaks in the international calendar. Following India's disappointing Test series in Australia and whitewash against New Zealand at home, several star players, including Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, played a game for their respective Ranji Trophy teams.

However, Pant and Rohit, failed in their lone appearance in the national tournament and will now miss upcoming matches to get ready for the ODI series against England starting February 6 in Nagpur and prepare for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19, 2025.

Reflecting on Kohli's unchanged preferences, a senior Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) official revealed, “He still loves chhole bhature, but this time, he declined and opted for something lighter."

After practice, Kohli enjoyed a nostalgic meal of 'Kadhi Chawal' with his teammates, reminiscent of his early days in domestic cricket. "He had kadhi chawal with everyone, just like old times," the official added.

Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy, beginning January 30, has generated immense excitement among fans and broadcasters alike. However, the DDCA has made free entries on the ground to watch match between Delhi and Railway, which is last group stage game for both teams.