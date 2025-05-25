ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Ram Mandir And Hanuman Garhi In Ayodhya

The duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi on Friday

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

Ayodhya: The duo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya along with their family. Photos and videos of the couple offering prayers have went viral.

During their visit to the shrine, the couple also met Sanjay Dutt, who is the successor of Mahant Gyan Das of Hanuman Garhi and the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena. Senior priest in the temple, Hemant Das of Hanuman Garhi facilitated the rituals and darshan from the couple.

In a video which is doing rounds on the social media, Kohli can be seen wearing an off-white Kurta and has also garland of flower around his neck. His wife and Sultan actress Anushka opted for a light purple suit.

Their visit comes after the Bollywood star Anushka Sharma accompanied her husband Virat Kohli to Lucknow for the fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23. Anushka is often seen cheering the star cricketer from stands for his fixture.

Recently, the couple also visited the Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan and the pictures of the same went viral.

Virat Kohli had recently retired from the Test cricket after playing for 14 years. The Indian team will now tour England for a five-match Test series under the leadership of Shubman Gill and they will be playing in absence of senior players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

