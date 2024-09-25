ETV Bharat / sports

Stalwarts Virat Kohli And Rishabh Pant Named In Delhi Probables For Ranji Trophy 2024-25

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have been named in Delhi’s probable squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. Their inclusion in the squad is making buzz amongst the cricket fraternity even though there is uncertainty over their participation in the tournament.

File Photo: Virat Kohli (ANI)

Hyderabad: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are named in the probable for Delhi’s Ranji trophy team for the upcoming season. The announcement marks Kohli’s potential return to the domestic circuit after staying away from it for several years. According to a release by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), there are 84 probable candidates which include Kohli, Pant and Navdeep Saini. Pacer Ishant Sharma who featured for the team last season is left out of the squad.

Ranji Trophy will kick off from October 11 and Delhi will play their first game of the competition against Chandigarh. The participation of the star duo remains uncertain considering they will be preparing for the Test series against New Zealand starting from October 16. However, the list of probables has triggered a discussion in the Delhi cricket circles around the possible appearance of the star players in the upcoming season.

"A fitness test for the selected players will take place on September 26, 2024. Players currently on international duty are exempt from this fitness test," read the DDCA's statement.

This is the first occasion since 2018 when Kohli has been named in Delhi’s probable squad. His last Ranji appearance came in 2012-13 when he played against Uttar Pradesh after an international series against New Zealand.

Pant has played a key role for the Delhi side in the Ranj Trophy playing 17 matches since his tournament debut in the 2015 season. The left-handed batter made waves in the 2016-17 season when he amassed the fastest century in Ranji Trophy history scoring a ton in 48 balls against Jharkhand.

