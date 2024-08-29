‘Gill’s Technique Is Solid, But… ‘ Virat Kohli’s Deepfake Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: A deepfake video of India's star batter Virat Kohli scolding his compatriot and the team's rising star Shubman Gill is doing the rounds on social media. In the video that has surfaced on social media, the star cricketer said there is ‘only one Virat Kohli’ and Gill still has a long way to go to reach that point.

One of the most talented batsmen in the country in recent times, Gill is being considered the future of the Indian team. The Punjab-born cricketer was the highest run-scorer in ODIs last year. He scored a total of 1584 runs in 29 matches including five centuries at an average of 63.36 during this period.

Kohli's deepfake video goes viral

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Kohli says that Gill is talented but there is a gap between being great and showing potential. The 35-year-old can also be heard claiming that no one can match his legacy and that he has set a benchmark for the coming generation.

In the deepfake video, Kohli is seen saying, 'When we came back from Australia, I realised what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I have been watching Gill closely. He is talented, no doubt about it. But there is a big difference between showing promise and becoming a legend. Gill's technique is solid, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

Difficult for Gill to become the next Kohli

In this deepfake video, Virat is further saying, 'People talk about the next Virat Kohli, but let me be clear, there is only one Virat Kohli. I have faced the toughest bowlers, performed in the toughest conditions, and have done so consistently for more than a decade. You cannot replace it with just a few good innings. If I make a wrong decision, I sit outside and clap all day, in Indian cricket, first, there is God (Sachin Tendulkar), and then there is me. That is the benchmark. Gill has a long way to go before he reaches that level'.

After Kohli’s deepfake video went viral, social media users reacted that AI is very dangerous in the modern era.