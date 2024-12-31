"I Will Be Back On Field In New Avatar Soon," Says Vinod Kambli Amid Recovery

Thane: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, known for his stylish left-handed batting, has been admitted to Akruti Hospital in Bhiwandi due to health issues over the past week. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Kambli shared updates on his health, future plans, and his camaraderie with legendary India cricketer and his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Kambli reassured fans about his improving condition and expressed heartfelt gratitude to Akruti Hospital's director, Shailesh Thakur, for providing free treatment. "I am feeling better now and will be discharged soon. Mr. Thakur is no less than a god to me for helping me in this tough time," he said.

Reflecting on his cricketing journey, Kambli shared his determination to make yet another comeback, albeit in a new role. "I have made nine comebacks in my career. This time, I will return to the field as a coach to mentor young talent," he said.

When asked about his friendship with Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli became emotional. "Sachin has always stood by me. I love him dearly, which is why I have his name tattooed on my arm," he revealed. Kambli also expressed his deep affection for his family, mentioning a tattoo dedicated to his wife, and credited their support for keeping him motivated.

Kambli also talked about his son, who is following in his footsteps as a left-handed batter. "He has started training and has a batting style similar to mine. I hope to see him represent India one day," he said.

The cricketing fraternity and well-wishers have rallied around Kambli during his challenging time. While the hospital's Director Shailesh Thakur has offered free medical care, the Shrikant Shinde Foundation has donated ₹5 lakh, and MLA Pratap Sarnaik has contributed ₹20 lakh to support him and his family.