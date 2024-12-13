Sachin Did Everything For Me, Vinod Kambli Opens Up On His Friendship With Tendulkar

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli sparked a discussion around his health in a recently held Ramakant Acharekar Memorial event. Kambli reflected on his childhood friendship with Sachin Tendulkar, and the help he received from the Master Blaster and revealed that he is ready to go to rehab.

The 52-year-old stated that he has been battling a severe urine infection that resulted in his collapse a month ago. His family - wife Andrea, son Jesus Cristiano, and daughter Johanna - played a crucial role in his recovery.

“I am better now. My wife takes care of me a lot. She took me to three different hospitals and told me, 'You have to get fit.' My son picked me up when I collapsed, and my daughter and wife stood by me throughout. The doctor told me to get admitted," Kambli shared during an interview with Vickey Lalwani on YouTube.

“I'm ready to go to rehab. I want to go there because I don't fear anything. My family is with me.”

Kambli’s appearance at the event and his emotional reunion with Tendulkar went viral soon. The duo were a part of the famous 664-run school partnership in a match in 1988 and went on to play for the national side.

But, the relationship between the two hit a rough patch in 2009 when Kambli suggested that Tendulkar might have done more for him. Kambli addressed the controversy saying that his comments at that time came out of frustration.

“At that time, it came to my mind that Sachin didn't help. I was extremely frustrated. But Sachin did everything for me, including paying for my two surgeries in 2013. We spoke, and childhood friendship came forward," Kambli explained.