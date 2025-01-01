Thane: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli on Wednesday was discharged from the hospital in Thane after 10 days of treatment. Following his discharge the cricketer was seen playing cricket wearing the Indian cricket team jersey in the hospital itself.

Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Kalhar area of Bhiwandi town in Thane on December 21 after his health deteriorated. Later, a series of medical examinations revealed clots in his brain. The doctors at Akriti Hospital said that Kambli's health was improving. Kambli remains optimistic about his recovery.

Vinod Kambli Discharged, Plays Cricket In Hospital Wearing India Jersey (ETV Bharat)

Kambli walked out of the hospital wearing India's new ODI jersey and was warmly welcomed by his well-wishers. He was able to walk with the support of his friends and family. He also waved at fans to signal his positive recovery. He also wished everyone a Happy New Year and encouraged fans to stay away from alcohol.

Earlier, Kambli was seen dancing to the tune of 'Chak De' at a hospital while three days after he was admitted to the hospital, the 52-year-old was seen singing a motivational song, thanking his friends and well-wishers for their support during the tough times.

The 52-year-old cricketer, born in Mumbai, represented the Indian team in 121 international matches from 1991 to 2000. He began his Test career on a promising note, but his off-field lifestyle ultimately affected his performance.

During his Test career, Kambli scored 1,084 runs in just 17 matches, achieving an impressive average of 54.20. He registered four Test centuries, including a double century against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 1993.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), Kambli had a lengthy career, making 2,477 runs in 104 matches at an average of 32.59. He recorded two centuries and 14 fifties in white-ball cricket, with his last international appearance being against Sri Lanka in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

Kambli dominated the domestic tournaments with almost 10000 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 59.67 and 6476 runs in List A cricket at an average of 41.24. He also registered 46 centuries in domestic cricket and played his last professional game in 2004.