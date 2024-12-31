ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Vinod Kambli Dances On 'Chak De' Song At Thane Hospital

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was seen dancing to the tune of 'Chak De' at a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra, where he has been receiving treatment for health issues. The video of Vinod Kambli dancing caught the attention of fans and his well-wishers and went viral on social media.

Kambli was admitted to Aakriti Hospital in Kalher, Bhiwandi complaining of urinary infection and muscle cramps. Later, a series of medical examinations revealed clots in his brain. The doctors at Akriti Hospital said that Kambli's health was improving. Kambli remains optimistic about his recovery.

Three days after he was admitted to the hospital, the 52-year-old was seen singing a motivational song, thanking his friends and well-wishers for their support during the tough times.

In an emotional statement to the media, Kambli said he was not yet ready to leave cricket. "I will never leave cricket because I remember the number of centuries and double centuries I have hit," he had said.