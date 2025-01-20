Vinod Kambli Celebrates Birthday In Thane Hospital With Family

Thane: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli celebrated his 53rd birthday in Akriti Hospital in Bhiwandi, Thane district. Kambli went to the hospital for a routine check-up with his wife and children. However, as soon as the staff working at the hospital became aware of the special occasion, they celebrated the birthday of the former India opener. The medical staff also presented a gift to him.

Kambli was admitted to the Akriti Hospital four days back routine check-up. He was feeling weakness in his body so the doctors advised to keep him in the hospital. Currently, he is recovering well and the doctors are satisfied with his progress so far. A special ceremony took place in the hospital. During the celebration, director Shailesh Thakur, doctors and medical staff were present. The cake-cutting ceremony took place and the former Indian cricketer was gifted a bouquet of flowers. Kambli was seen getting emotional and thanked the hospital staff.

Vinod Kambli celebrated his birthday in Hospital (ETV Bharat)

Kambli was taken to the Akirti Hospital on December 23 after his health condition became serious. Hospital director Shailesh Thakur, who is also an ardent cricket lover had announced that no charges will be taken for Kambli’s treatment. Kambli danced to the tunes of the Bollywood song Chak De India.

Kambli scored 2477 ODI runs from 104 matches with an average of 32.59. Also, he amassed 1084 Test runs with an average of 54.20. Once considered to be one of the future superstars of Indian cricket, Kambli’s career declined in the later years.