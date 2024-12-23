ETV Bharat / sports

Vinod Kambli’s Health Deteriorates, Admitted To Thane Hospital

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli’s health has become critical and he is admitted to a hospital in Thane.

Kambli Admitted To Hospital
File Photo: Vinod Kambli (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 58 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer, Vinod Kambli suffered a health setback yet again on Saturday night and was admitted as his health deteriorated according to a report by IANS. The 52-year-old has faced several health challenges in recent times. The former India opener made a public appearance recently during the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar’s statue in Shivaji Park.

"The 52-year-old's condition is currently stable, though still critical. Further details about his ailment are awaited." a source told IANS.

According to some media reports, the members of the 1983 World Cup winning team offered some support to Kambli to get rid of his health struggles. Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar offered their help and suggested rehabilitation as a condition.

The left-handed batter revealed his health problems and how Sachin Tendulkar helped him recover from those on social media.

“I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," said Kambli in an interaction on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel.

Kambli’s international career spanned for nine years and he played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for the national side. He amassed four Test hundreds which included a unique record of becoming the first batter to score two consecutive double centuries in Tests.

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer, Vinod Kambli suffered a health setback yet again on Saturday night and was admitted as his health deteriorated according to a report by IANS. The 52-year-old has faced several health challenges in recent times. The former India opener made a public appearance recently during the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar’s statue in Shivaji Park.

"The 52-year-old's condition is currently stable, though still critical. Further details about his ailment are awaited." a source told IANS.

According to some media reports, the members of the 1983 World Cup winning team offered some support to Kambli to get rid of his health struggles. Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar offered their help and suggested rehabilitation as a condition.

The left-handed batter revealed his health problems and how Sachin Tendulkar helped him recover from those on social media.

“I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," said Kambli in an interaction on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel.

Kambli’s international career spanned for nine years and he played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for the national side. He amassed four Test hundreds which included a unique record of becoming the first batter to score two consecutive double centuries in Tests.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VINOD KAMBLIKAPIL DEVSUNIL GAVASKARVINOD KAMBLI RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.