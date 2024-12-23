Vinod Kambli’s Health Deteriorates, Admitted To Thane Hospital

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer, Vinod Kambli suffered a health setback yet again on Saturday night and was admitted as his health deteriorated according to a report by IANS. The 52-year-old has faced several health challenges in recent times. The former India opener made a public appearance recently during the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar’s statue in Shivaji Park.

"The 52-year-old's condition is currently stable, though still critical. Further details about his ailment are awaited." a source told IANS.

According to some media reports, the members of the 1983 World Cup winning team offered some support to Kambli to get rid of his health struggles. Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar offered their help and suggested rehabilitation as a condition.

The left-handed batter revealed his health problems and how Sachin Tendulkar helped him recover from those on social media.

“I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," said Kambli in an interaction on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel.

Kambli’s international career spanned for nine years and he played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for the national side. He amassed four Test hundreds which included a unique record of becoming the first batter to score two consecutive double centuries in Tests.