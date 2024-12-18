Vinicius Jr Crowned FIFA 2024 Men's Best Player After Ballon d'Or Snub; Aitana Bonmati Wins Women's Award

Doha: Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. was crowned the FIFA Best Player of 2024 in Doha on December 18, 2024, narrowly beating Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, commonly known as Rodri. Vinicius surpassed not only Rodri but also his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham to claim this prestigious award.
This award recognised Vinicius' outstanding performance during the 2024 season, where he played an instrumental role in Real Madrid's success in the 2023-2024 season.
Earlier this year, despite Vinicius being the favourite, Rodri had won the prestigious Ballon d'Or. Following the controversial Ballon d'Or results, Vinicius and Real Madrid's entire team and management to boycott the ceremony in Paris. However, Vinicius' triumph in Doha highlighted his significant impact, contributing to Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga double.
"It seemed impossible when I played barefoot in the streets of São Gonçalo, and now I'm here," Vinicius remarked.
The 24-year-old Brazilian winger had an exceptional season with Los Blancos, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. His stunning performances were crucial in Madrid's Champions League run, including a vital goal in the final against Borussia Dortmund.
On the other hand, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati clinched the FIFA Best Women's Player award for the second consecutive year. In the women's category, Bonmati continued to dominate, retaining her title as FIFA Women’s Player of the Year after winning her second consecutive Ballon d'Or in October. The Barcelona midfielder was instrumental in her club's domestic treble and Champions League triumph, displaying her skill on the international stage with goals in Spain’s Nations League semi-final and final victory earlier in the year.
A detailed breakdown of the voting results, including the total points for each nominee and a complete list of how national team captains, coaches, and media representatives voted.:
The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmatí
The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Vinícius Junior
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti
The Marta Award: Marta
The Puskas Award: Alejandro Garnacho
The Best FIFA Women’s 11 2024: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars/USA), Irene Paredes (Barcelona/Spain), Ona Batlle (Barcelona/Spain), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona and Chelsea/England), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave/USA), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais/USA), Gabi Portilho (Corinthians/Brazil), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona/Norway), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona/Spain)
The Best FIFA Men’s 11 2024: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Argentina), Rúben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid/Spain), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid/Germany), William Saliba (Arsenal/France), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England), Rodri (Manchester City/Spain), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/Germany), Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain), Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid/Brazil)