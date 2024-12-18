ETV Bharat / sports

Vinicius Jr Crowned FIFA 2024 Men's Best Player After Ballon d'Or Snub; Aitana Bonmati Wins Women's Award

Doha: Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. was crowned the FIFA Best Player of 2024 in Doha on December 18, 2024, narrowly beating Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, commonly known as Rodri. Vinicius surpassed not only Rodri but also his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham to claim this prestigious award.

This award recognised Vinicius' outstanding performance during the 2024 season, where he played an instrumental role in Real Madrid's success in the 2023-2024 season.

Earlier this year, despite Vinicius being the favourite, Rodri had won the prestigious Ballon d'Or. Following the controversial Ballon d'Or results, Vinicius and Real Madrid's entire team and management to boycott the ceremony in Paris. However, Vinicius' triumph in Doha highlighted his significant impact, contributing to Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga double.

"It seemed impossible when I played barefoot in the streets of São Gonçalo, and now I'm here," Vinicius remarked.

The 24-year-old Brazilian winger had an exceptional season with Los Blancos, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. His stunning performances were crucial in Madrid's Champions League run, including a vital goal in the final against Borussia Dortmund.