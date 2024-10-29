ETV Bharat / sports

Why Did Vinicius Jr. And Real Madrid Boycott Prestigious Ballon D’or Award Ceremony?

Vinicius Jr. along with his Real Madrid nominees skipped the Ballon D’or ceremony held in Paris on Monday.

Ballon D'or
File Photo: Vinicius Jr. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Real Madrid’s act of boycotting the Ballon d’Or awards overshadowed the achievement of Spanish midfielder Rodri to bag the accolade. He became the first English Premier League player since 2008 to so. Cristiano Ronaldo was the previous EPL player to win the Ballon d’Or in his debut season for Manchester United.

Rodri also became the first Spanish player to be honoured with the award since 1960. However, Real Madrid’s act became the talking point in the football fraternity.

Real Madrid had eight nominees including Vinicius Jr. across all awards but all of them skipped the event in Paris.

Why did Real Madrid skip the event?

The club decided to skip the event as they understood that their forward Vinicius Jr. would not win the award despite being the bookmakers' favourite. According to a report by Reuters, the club cancelled their delegation’s plans to attend the ceremony at the last minute after getting to know that Vincius won’t get the award ahead of Spanish footballer Rodri and England’s Jude Bellingham.

Vinicius played a key role for the team in the last season helping them secure a La Liga and Champions League double. He led the club’s attacking unit throughout the season and clocked 21 goals and 11 assists across both competitions. His agility, pace and precision often caused trouble for defenders and he created goal-scoring opportunities frequently.

Vinicius continuing his stellar performance

After establishing himself as one of Europe’s most formidable forwards, Vinicius has continued his form this season as well. He has already plundered five goals and six assists in La Liga. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League so far. However, in the El Classico match against Barcelona recently, he looked far from his best and that also played a role in hampering his chances to win the prestigious award.

Hyderabad: Real Madrid’s act of boycotting the Ballon d’Or awards overshadowed the achievement of Spanish midfielder Rodri to bag the accolade. He became the first English Premier League player since 2008 to so. Cristiano Ronaldo was the previous EPL player to win the Ballon d’Or in his debut season for Manchester United.

Rodri also became the first Spanish player to be honoured with the award since 1960. However, Real Madrid’s act became the talking point in the football fraternity.

Real Madrid had eight nominees including Vinicius Jr. across all awards but all of them skipped the event in Paris.

Why did Real Madrid skip the event?

The club decided to skip the event as they understood that their forward Vinicius Jr. would not win the award despite being the bookmakers' favourite. According to a report by Reuters, the club cancelled their delegation’s plans to attend the ceremony at the last minute after getting to know that Vincius won’t get the award ahead of Spanish footballer Rodri and England’s Jude Bellingham.

Vinicius played a key role for the team in the last season helping them secure a La Liga and Champions League double. He led the club’s attacking unit throughout the season and clocked 21 goals and 11 assists across both competitions. His agility, pace and precision often caused trouble for defenders and he created goal-scoring opportunities frequently.

Vinicius continuing his stellar performance

After establishing himself as one of Europe’s most formidable forwards, Vinicius has continued his form this season as well. He has already plundered five goals and six assists in La Liga. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League so far. However, in the El Classico match against Barcelona recently, he looked far from his best and that also played a role in hampering his chances to win the prestigious award.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VINCIUS JRREAL MADRIDREAL MADRID BOYCOTT BALLON DORBALLON DOR 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Uniquely Designed, Entirely Made In India: Indian Army Installs 'Man Portable Counter Drone System' Along LoC In J&K

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.