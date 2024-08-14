‘We Are Getting Date After Date’ Mahavir Phogat Reacts On Delay In Vinesh Phogat’s Verdict By CAS

Hyderabad: Vinesh Phogat has been in the headlines in recent days after being disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics. She had assured a silver for the country before being disqualified for being overweight at the time of weigh-in. After that, Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for a shared silver. The verdict is getting delayed each day and the hearing has been going on.

Delay in verdict

The decision on Vinesh's case was going to be announced on August 11 but it was postponed to August 13. Now, the verdict of the case is pushed to August 16. After the decision of the CAS, Vinesh’s uncle Mahavir Phogat was hopeful that the decision would come in favour of the Indian wrestler. He also added that Vinesh will aim for a gold medal in the Olympics in 2028.

"We had been waiting for the verdict for the last 5-6 days. We had been expecting the result but we are getting date after date, we are hoping that it will be in our favour... We will also try for a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Disqualification for being overweight

Vinesh’s campaign in the Olympics was nothing less than a fairytale. She started by beating reigning Olympic Champion Japan’s Yui Susaki and then went on to win the next matches to secure a berth in the final. A silver medal was ensured but on the day of her final bout, Vinesh was found overweight at the time of weigh-in and failed to meet the eligibility criteria. She was disqualified from the Paris Games as a result.

Vinesh further appealed in the CAS for a shared silver and the decision around the verdict is still pending.