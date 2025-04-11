Vinesh Phogat Rejects Government Job For ₹4 Crore Cash Reward

Hyderabad: Wrestler-turned-Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat has opted for a cash reward of ₹4 Crores offered by the Haryana government. The star wrestler had the option of choosing from a cash reward, a residential plot or a Group A government job. According to a report by PTI, it was an attempt by the state government to honour her achievements for performance in the Paris Olympics despite her disqualification from the event.

These rewards are offered under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Under its sports policy, the Haryana government offers top athletes a deputy director-level post in the sports department to honour their achievements.

The report further adds that Vinesh submitted a letter to the state sports department on Tuesday to inform them of her decision to opt for the cash reward. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced last month that the Haryana Cabinet has decided to offer the 30-year-old benefits equivalent to those of an Olympic silver medallist under the state sport’s policy.

Vinesh remained Saini of his promise during the Haryana Assembly's Budget Session in March.

The chief minister had said that Vinesh is our daughter, and she would receive the reward as an Olympic silver medallist. This promise has still not been fulfilled," she said in the Assembly.

"It is not about money, it is about respect. Many people from across the state tell me that I must have received the cash award," Phogat said.

Vinesh made history in the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to make it to the competitions’ final. However, the Indian wrestler was disqualified just before her bout as she weighed 100 grams over the 50kg limit - which was a strict violation of rules set by United World Wrestling.

After a lot of controversy around her disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling and entered the arena of politics. She joined Congress and won the assembly elections in 2024 while contesting from the Julana seat.