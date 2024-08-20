Vinesh Phogat Likely To Join Politics; Might Contest Haryana Assembly Polls Against Babita Phogat: Reports

Hyderabad: Indian ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat might contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls according to a report published by news agency IANS. Vinesh had earlier stated that she won’t be taking part in active politics but the situation might change soon. Reportedly some political parties are trying to convince her to join them.

Might contest Haryana assembly polls

Vinesh had assured a silver for India in the women's freestyle 50kg category in the Paris Olympics by making it into the final with a stellar run. But, in an unfortunate sequence of events she was disqualified after being found overweight at the time of weight-in. The Wrestler received a rousing welcome at the time of her arrival in the country.

"Yes, why not? It's likely that in the Haryana assembly, you see Vinesh Phogat vs Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia vs Yogeshwar Dutt. Some political parties are trying to convince her," sources close to the Phogat family told IANS when asked about the 2024 Olympic finalist wrestler's plans.

Vinesh receives a warm welcome

Vinesh was garlanded by the Congress Member of Parliament, Deepender Hooda and other members of his family upon reaching the Indira Gandhi International Airport. When Vinesh exited the airport she was met with loud cheers from her fans and friends. The Indian wrestler broke down in tears as a result of receiving such a warm welcome. Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia welcomed her and the former shared an emotional hug with Vinesh. Both the wrestlers were seen getting emotional.