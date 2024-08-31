Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmer's Protest At Shambhu Border

Shambhu Border: Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat showed her support to the farmer’s protest on Saturday a she joined them at the Shambhu border. Farmers at the Shambhu border marked the 200th day of their protest as the Indian wrestler joined them.

Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu Border since February 13 after they were prevented by authorities from marching to Delhi. The protestors are demanding a Minimum Support Price (MSP) along with other key issues. A prominent sports personality, Phogat showed solidarity with farmers and she was garlanded by them.

Backing farmers, Vinesh said that they should be listened to by the government.

"It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes - if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can't do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad. I urge the Government that they should listen,” she said while speaking to ANI.

It has been a turbulent month for Vinesh after she reached the final of the women’s 50kg event in the Paris Olympics but returned home empty-handed. After she made it to the final of the event, the Indian wrestler was disqualified as she failed to meet the eligibility criteria during the weigh-in.

After the heartbreaking development, Vinesh decided to retire from the sport. Also, she appealed against the disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and asked for a joint silver medal. CAS dismissed the application and Vinesh returned with no medal from the French capital.