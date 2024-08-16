Vinesh Phogat Hints At Retirement U-turn, Says, 'Could See Myself Playing Till 2032'

Hyderabad: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Friday, hinted at a possible U-turn on her earlier retirement statement in a long post on social media, shared two days after her appeal for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics was dismissed.

A day before returning to India, the Indian wrestler has written a long emotional post on social media which reads that perhaps under different circumstances I will be able to see myself playing till 2032. Notably, 2024 Paris Olympics was Vinesh's third Summer Games.

Vinesh \was disqualified from the final of 50 kg women's freestyle wrestling for being overweight on the morning of the gold medal bout. After which she announced her retirement from wrestling and then appealed to the CAS to award her a joint silver medal. But she did not get any success even from the CAS as the ad-hoc division rejected Vinesh Phogat's appeal.

Time and luck did not favour us

Talking about heartbreak, Vinesh Phogat said, 'There is a lot to say, but words will never be enough. ....all I want to say is that we did not give up, our efforts did not stop, and we did not surrender but the clock stopped and the time was not fair. So was my fate," wrote Vinesh.

Could have continued playing till 2032

"To my team, my fellow Indians and my family, it feels like: the goal that we were working towards and what we had planned to achieve is unfinished, that something might always remain missing, and that things might never be the same again."

"Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can't predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing," she wrote.

Heartbroken she may be after her disqualification, but Vinesh paid a glowing tribute to all the people who were part of her extraordinary journey, saying her unmatched fighting spirit had a lot to do with her mother.