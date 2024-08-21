Vinesh Phogat’s Brand Value Takes Huge Leap, Increases Endorsement Fee From Rs 25 Lakhs To …

Hyderabad: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat failed to earn a medal despite making it into the final of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian wrestler was disqualified from the competition as she failed the weight-in by a narrow margin of 100 grams. Vinesh challenged the decision in the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) but the decision went against her.

Although Vinesh failed to secure a podium finish, her brand value has seen a jump. According to a report by the Economic Times, Vinesh was charging 25 lakh rupees for each endorsement deal before the start of the Paris Games but charges a fee in the region of INR 75 lakh and 1 crore for a single brand.

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker’s brand value also impacted

Neeraj was the only athlete to bag a silver medal for India in the French capital and his brand value has also jumped by 30-40 %. His brand value increased from USD 40 million or INR 330 crore. The Indian javelin thrower won gold in Tokyo and followed it up with a silver four years later.

Manu Bhaker’s brand value has also seen a progression. She bagged a stunning INR 1.5 crore deal with ThumbsUp. Also, before the Paris Games, she would charge around 25 Lakh rupees per deal but her fees have witnessed a jump of 6 times.