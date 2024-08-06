Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Assures Medal, Qualifies For Wrestling Final; Becomes 1st Indian Female Wrestler To Compete In Summit Clash

Paris (France): India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has assured a medal for India following her victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final clash of the women's 50kg wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 here on Tuesday. With this victory, she became the first Indian female athlete to qualify for the final in wrestling at the Olympics.

Vinesh defeated 5-0 her Cuban opponent in the semi-final bout to become the third overall Indian to qualify for the summit clash after Sushil Kumar and Ravi Kumar Dahiya to reach the summit clash at the Olympics. If she wins the final, she will become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal for India in Olympics.

Vinesh made the first move attacked, but it went against her as the Cuban wrestler grabbed her left leg. However, she did well to keep her opponent down and didn't allow her to take any points. The Cuban was judged as passive wrestler as she was not fighting for the points. She even failed to pick a point in the and as a result Vinesh got one point.

Vinesh then picked four points with 1:30 minutes remaining and took the lead by 5:0. She will compete with USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final which will played on Thursday night.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik described it as an emotional moment. "A very emotional moment for me... Vinesh's gold medal match in the final tomorrow. Today, after many years of penance, Vinesh's dream has come true and along with her dream, Vinesh has also fulfilled the unfulfilled dream of me and crores of countrymen. This victory is confirmed and congratulations to those who stood with us in our struggle. Many congratulations to Vinesh," Sakshi, a bronze medal winner in the 2016 Rio Olympics, said on X.

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old wrestler caused the biggest upset in wrestling in the ongoing Paris Games by thrashing world number one and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Japan's Yui Susaki in her campaign opener to secure a place in the quarters. Susaki was undefeated in 82 encounters before the Indian grappler broke her streak, registering a first win over the reigning Olympic champion.

In quarterfinal she emerged triumphant against the Ukrainin wrestler Oksana Livanch 7-5 and stormed into the semi-final.

Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday termed fellow grappler Vinesh Phogat, who was one of the prime supporters of the protest against the World Federation of India (WFI) former cheif Brij Bhushan Singh, as the "lioness of India" after the 29-year-old qualified for her maiden Olympic semifinals after registering a couple of stunning victories in Paris Olympics 2024.

"Vinesh Phogat is the lioness of India who won back-to-back matches today. Defeated 4-time World Champion and defending Olympic champion. After that he defeated the former World Champion in the quarterfinals," Punia wrote on his 'X' handle.

Vinesh was one of the main faces of wrestlers' protest for the change in administration of WFI alongside Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in Delhi last year against alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by former President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"But let me tell you one thing. This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country. This girl was dragged on the streets in her country. This girl is going to conquer the world but she lost to the system in this country," he added.