Haryana Assembly Elections: Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana Seat On Congress Ticket

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia join Congress in the presence of party general secretary in-charge (Organisation) KC Venugopal, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat will contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls from the Julana constituency. There are 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly and the state goes to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be held on October 8.

The Central Election Committee of the Congress met on Friday in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal. On late Friday evening, the Congress released its first list of candidates.

Vinesh has been fielded from Julana seat. Earlier in the day, Vinesh and well-known grappler Bajrang Punia joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in the presence of Venugopal and leaders Pawan Khera and Dipak Babaria at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

Vinesh, who missed the Olympic medal by a whisker, lashed out at the BJP and its IT cell. Vinesh and Bajrang had led a campaign against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

Speaking to reporters after joining Congress, a defiant Vinesh Phogat said, "We will not be scared and we won't back off. Our court case is going on, we will win that also." She also said that it was Congress who stood behind her when they were seeking justice for women grapplers. Earlier, the duo met Kharge at his residence in the presence of Venugopal.

Resigned From Railways

Vinesh Phogat quit her job in the Indian railways on Friday. Vinesh was working as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways. The Indian grappler announced her decision on the 'X' handle. She also mentioned that serving Indian Railways was a proud and memorable moment of her life.