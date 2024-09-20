ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour Reunites With Rahul Dravid After Rajasthan Royals Appointed Him As Batting Coach

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Rajasthan Royals have appointed former India World Cup-winning coach Vikram Rathour as the team's batting coach ahead of Indian Premier League 2025. The former India opener will reunite with Rahul Dravid, who was named as the head coach of the IPL franchise in September.

Vikram Rathour and Rahul Dravid (AFP)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the appointment of former India opener Vikram Rathour as the team's Batting Coach.

Rathour, a seasoned cricket professional, joins the Royals’ coaching setup shortly after the franchise welcomed Rahul Dravid back as Head Coach, reigniting a successful partnership that elevated India to the top of the rankings in all three formats during their stint together, and led the country to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title earlier this year.

Rathour played six Tests and seven ODIs for India before transitioning into a highly respected coaching role. Known for his technical acumen, Rathour served as India's Batting Coach from 2019 to 2023, playing a key role in shaping the performances of emerging Indian batters.

Prior to his India role, Rathour was a national selector and also coached Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket.

Welcoming Rathour to the franchise, Rahul Dravid, Head Coach, Rajasthan Royals in a media statement, said, “Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanor, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals."

"Together, we've built a strong rapport, guiding India to key successes, and I’m thrilled to reunite with him. His ability to nurture young talent and elevate players' potential will be invaluable as we aim to further strengthen our squad and continue building a world-class team here at Rajasthan Royals," added Dravid, a former India captain.

Vikram Rathour said, “It’s a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting."

"I look forward to contributing to the team’s vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships," added Rathour.

