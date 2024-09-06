Former India World Cup-winning Coach Joins New Zealand Cricket Team Ahead Of Afghanistan Test

New Delhi: Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour and legendary Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath were added to New Zealand's coaching staff on Friday ahead of the Test series against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in India on Thursday for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, which will be followed by a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The Kiwis are also scheduled to play three red-ball matches against India as part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The one-off Test against Afghanistan will be held at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9 to 13. The Black Caps then travel to Sri Lanka for the series which will start from September 18. The Kiwis are also due to play a three-Test series against India in October-November.

While Herath has been appointed as New Zealand's spin bowling coach for Tests against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Rathour will be with the Kiwi side only for the contest against Afghanistan.

Rathour had a successful run as India's batting coach under head coach Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri. His tenure ended with the conclusion of T20 World Cup in June this year, where India emerged triumphant and ended their ICC trophy-less drought after 11 years.

The addition of Rathour and Herath was announced by New Zealand Cricket on their website. "Sri Lankan spin maestro Rangana Herath has been appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia, replacing former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq who was originally announced to fill the temporary role before pulling out to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Head coach Gary Stead said, "We're really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group. Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them."

Stead hoped Herath's expertise as a left-arm spinner will help New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra."For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz, Mitch and Rachin, having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial," he said.