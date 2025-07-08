Wimbledon 2025: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic Are Still Distant Planets For Alcaraz, Opines Vijay Amritraj

Hyderabad: After surviving a marathon battle against Fabio Fognini in the first round, Carlos Alcaraz has been beating opponents with dominance at Wimbledon. The Spaniard won the title in the last two years and is aiming for a hat-trick title triumph. Alcaraz will be up against Cameron Norrie in the last eight on Tuesday. Only four players - Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have won three Wimbledon titles in a row and the Spaniard is chasing that feat this time.

If Alcaraz retains his title, he will be the winner of three major grass-court titles at the age of 22. Answering whether Alcaraz will take down Federer’s record of winning eight Wimbledon titles, 'Padma Shri' Vijay Amritraj stated that being injury-free in the coming years.

"I am reluctant to compare Alcaraz with Roger Federer right now. But it is true that Alcaraz (was) the youngest number one in the world. He is extremely talented and has potential. I believe that he has all the resources to reach the heights of Roger Federer. But the pace he has started has to be maintained for the next 10-12 years. There is also a balance between urgency and work ethic. But the biggest thing is that he has to be injury-free in the coming years. All of these things together are important for Alcaraz. All in all, Roger (20), Nadal (22), and Djokovic (24) are still very distant planets for Alcaraz,” Amritraj stated while responding to a query by ETV Bharat's Swagata Ghosh during media interaction by JioStar.

Vijay Amritraj interacted with ETV Bharat during virtual press conference (Media Day with JIOSTAR)

"Alcaraz is extraordinary from the back court. The first serve is also brilliant. He has a good drop shot or long shot in his hand. Alcaraz's game has everything that is needed to be a good player. All in all, the young man from Nadal's country is a complete player."

Sinner-Alcaraz Rivalry

Tennis has been one such sport which is known for the rivalries involved in it. The sport has witnessed rivalries of Boris Becker-Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras-Andre Agassi, and Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal pairs. Reflecting on whether there is any new rivalry emerging in the current era, Amritraj opined that the rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is the one to watch.

"Janik Sinar and Carlos Alcaraz have already given a hint of that. I believe that the rivalry has started because they have shared the last six Grand Slams between them. Djokovic (Novak) is in the middle. So we have to keep an eye on the coming days. If Djokovic can reach the semis, he will face Sinar. That match will undoubtedly be a match to watch (both have reached the quarterfinals)."

Long way to go for Indian players

Indian players have their participation in the doubles at Wimbledon. Leander Paes (1999, Men’s Doubles), Mahesh Bhupathi (1999, Men’s Doubles) and Sania Mirza (2015, Women’s Doubles) have won the title at Wimbledon. However, when it comes to singles, India has been lagging at that particular front.

File Photo: Carlos Alcaraz (AP)

Sumit Nagal is the sole player to take part in Men’s singles at Wimbledon since 2019. Amritraj said that there is still a long way to go for the Indian players.

“Indian players should focus on their careers first, not on any specific tournament or Grand Slam. Moreover, there is no Indian player in the top 100 in the rankings at the moment. First, they have to enter the top 100, then the top 50, then the top 20. The former star believes that only if we set the goal step by step, can an Indian think of winning a title in an elite Grand Slam like Wimbledon.”