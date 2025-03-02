Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha Lift Their Third Title, Play Draw With Kerala

Nagpur: Vidarbha were crowned as the Ranji Trophy champions on Sunday as they played a draw in the final of the tournament against Kerala at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Vidarbha grabbed the third title in the tournament history after being the champions in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons as well. Vidarbh’s consistency can be highlighted by the fact that they won their third title in the last seven years.

Yash Rathod starred in the team’s campaign, notching up 960 runs from 18 innings with an average of 53.33. Harsh Dubey shone with the ball, picking up 69 wickets from 19 innings.

Vidarbha took a 37-run lead in the first innings after dismissing the first-time finalists Kerala on 342. They were poised to grab the silverware based on the lead in the first innings.

Kerala won the toss and chose to bowl. Danish Malewar (153) and Karun Nair (86) were the highest run-getters in the innings. The team posted 379, with MD Nidheesh and Eden Apple Tom picking three wickets each for Kerala.

In response, Aditya Sarwate (79) and Sachin Baby’s (98) efforts were not enough to help Kerala surpass the first innings total of Vidarbha. The trio of Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade picked three wickets each.

Vidarbha, who were already having the advantage of a first-innings lead on their side, scored 375/9 but waved the white flag after that to lift their third Ranji title. Danish Malewar racked up 73 runs, while Karun Nair played a knock of 135 runs during his stay at the crease. His knock was laced with 10 fours and two sixes.