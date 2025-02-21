ETV Bharat / sports

Vidarbha Storm Into Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final, Beat 42-Time Champions Mumbai In Semi-Final

Last year's runner-ups Vidarbha beat 42-time Mumbai in the semifinal by 80 runs to enter the final of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on Friday.

Vidarbha beat 42-time Mumbai in the semifinal to enter into the final of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on Friday.
Vidarbha Beat Mumbai In Ranji Trophy semifinal (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Nagpur: Akshay Wadkar-led Vidarbha avenge last year's final defeat as they beat 42-time champions Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season by 80 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium here on Friday, February 21.

The domestic giants Mumbai ended their eight-year trophy drought, the first title since 2015-16, by lifting a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beating a valiant Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of a thoroughly engrossing summit clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

More to follow...

