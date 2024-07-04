Heroes' Homecoming Amid Rousing Welcome: T20 World Champions Land in New Delhi After Historic Win

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup champions landed at Delhi’s T3 airport from Barbados at 6 am on July 4, five days after winning the coveted trophy, and quickly went into another round of breakneck celebratory round of activities.
The special Air India charter AIC24WC, unofficially being called the Champions Flight, took 16.5 hours to get the team from the hurricane-hit island to Delhi where a nation had waited for five days to celebrate their team’s big T20 win after 17 years.
This was the first ever direct flight to have operated from the Caribbean to India. It was also a first for Air India which does not fly in the Caribbean sector.
The Delhi leg of activities for the team kickstarted with a cake-cutting ceremony at the airport’s immigration area.