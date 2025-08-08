Canada Open: 18-year-old Victoria Mboko Upsets Naomi Osaka; Ben Shelton Wins First ATP 1000 Title

Hyderabad: The National Bank Open, a prestigious ATP 1000 event in Toronto, concluded on Thursday, and both men’s and women’s singles had winners in their respective categories. The 22-year-old Ben Shelton won in men’s singles tennis, becoming the youngest American to win a Masters 1000 trophy since 21-year-old Andy Roddick won in Miami in 2004.

The women’s singles finals saw an upset being scripted as Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko outplayed Naomi Osaka. She scripted a stunning comeback after losing the first set to carve out a victory in three sets.

Ben Shelton lifts the title

Shelton, who has already shown glimpses of his talent this year by making it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the quarter-finals of Wimbledon earlier this year, showcased big-match temperament by emerging triumphant after losing the opening set. He lost the opening set in the tiebreak but bounced back in the second by winning it and forcing a decider. He won the second set 6-4 by breaking the serve of the opponent.

The third set was also pushed to the tiebreaker, but the American held his nerve to win the set and the match. In the end, he won the contest by a scoreline of 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

“It’s been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient—all the qualities I like to see in myself,” he said after the match.

Victoria Mboko stuns Osaka

In the women’s singles final, the 18-year-old Mboko pulled off a stunning win over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 2-6 6-4 6-1. She won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open.

Mboko lost the first set as her service errors turned out to be costly, and her opponent won the set after taking a 3-0 lead. However, she regained her rhythm in the second set, breaking the rival’s serve to take a 5-2 lead. She capitalised on the lead and forced the match into a decider.

In the third set, Mboko took the 3-1 lead, and that turned out to be a decisive moment. She further capitalised on the lead and won the match in three sets.