Veteran Sports Journalist Harpal Singh Bedi Dies at 72

New Delhi: Seasoned sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi, who witnessed India’s historic triumphs, new milestones, and significant setbacks in sports over a career spanning more than four decades, passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He is survived by his wife Revathi and daughter Pallavi.

Bedi, who recently served as a consulting editor for The Statesman, was a towering figure in Indian sports journalism. His illustrious career included on-ground coverage of eight Olympic Games, multiple Asian and Commonwealth Games, and Cricket and Hockey World Cups. Additionally, as the former sports editor of the United News of India (UNI), he reported on various world and national championships in athletics and other major Olympic sports.

Beyond his reporting, Bedi played a pivotal role in mentoring numerous young journalists throughout his career.

"A particularly sad day for first-generation JNUites. Harpal Singh Bedi, the legend of our times, passed away this morning. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote on his X account, sharing a group photo featuring him and Bedi from their university days.

Bedi witnessed the evolution and growth of Indian sports, from PT Usha's iconic fourth-place finish in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics to rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra clinching the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.

"Harpal Singh Bedi ji, the most cheerful among sports journalists, is no longer among us. Rest in peace," 2008 Olympic bronze-winning boxer Vijender Singh posted on social media, paying his tributes.

"The hockey world mourns the passing of veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi. We at Hockey India are deeply saddened by this news. His passion for the game and insightful reporting will leave an irreplaceable void. Our heartfelt condolences to his family," said @TheHockeyIndia (Hokcey India) posted on X.

Bedi’s fame transcended borders, making him a popular figure among Pakistani journalists during his tours with the Indian cricket teams in 2004 and 2005. His jovial personality often made him a story among local journalists.

However, Bedi’s health had deteriorated over the past year, leading him to become reclusive, even from his closest friends.

"I have cherished his company and friendship for 40 years. How to cope with his absence and the invites to have a 'chuski.' The alcoholic chuski had been replaced by nimboo paani but his intoxicating presence remained infectious. He was a complete sports journalist—widely traveled, highly respected, down to earth, and extremely gregarious," said Vijay Lokapally, a former senior editor.

"He would meet me with a smiling face whenever he saw me at the Delhi Press Club. Om Shanti," said Gaurav Gupta, senior sports journalist.

"Yes, I heard… first met him in 2003 during a tour of South Africa. He was also the press officer for the London Olympics and gave me the match accreditation for the Federer-Andy Murray Olympics final from his quota. Otherwise, he was a jovial and interesting guy," said Meenakshi Rao, a senior sports journalist.