Verdict On Vinesh Phogat's Plea Postponed, Will Be Announced On Sunday

Paris (France): The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) on Saturday stated that the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), set up particularly to solve athletes' disputes during the Olympics, has extended the time of the result announcement to Sunday.

IOA released a statement that reads, "The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6:00 p.m. on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision. The reasoned order will be issued at a later date."

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was expected to announce the verdict on Vinesh, who was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight from competing in the final of women's 50kg wrestling competition at Paris Olympics 2024, Saturday, but they have postponed the date for the time and now the result will be out at 9:30 am on Sunday.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed on two counts. The first was to allow her to weigh in before the commencement of the summit bout and the other was to award her with a joint silver medal as she had earned it within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.

The first appeal was rejected by the CAS immediately and the final took place as scheduled. The court accepted the second appeal on Thursday and the hearing on the 29-year-old's second plea concluded on Friday, but the decision on the second is still awaited. Notably, Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.