Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh Silence Critics As KKR Crush SRH By 80 Runs

Kolkata: Venkatesh Iyer answered his critics with a match-winning 60 off 29 balls, propelling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a convincing 80-run win over the rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Thursday, April 3.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s classy 50 in an 81-run partnership with captain Ajinkya Rahane (38 off 27) laid the foundation, while Iyer and Rinku Singh (32 not out) provided the final flourishes with a brisk 91-runstand came off just 41 balls to lift KKR to 200/6 -- their highest total of the season.

Pacer Vaibhav Arora set the tone upfront by removing the dangerous Travis Head (4) and Ishan Kishan (2) in successive overs to return with impressive figures of 4-1-29-3. Well supported by Harshit Rana who dismissed Abhishek Sharma (2), leaving SRH reeling at 9/3 in 2.1 overs, while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine also chipped in with a wicket each to make it 66/5 inside 10 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy then cleaned up the lower order taking two wickets in two balls en route to his 4-0-22-3 as SRH crumbled to 120 all out -- their explosive batting lineup lasting just 16.4 overs.

The defending champions thus returned to winning ways after losing two of their first three matches and will next face Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SRH, suffered their third defeat in a row, head home to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.

After being reduced to 9/3 in 2.1 overs, Nitish Reddy (19) counterattacked Arora with two fours and a six, while Kamindu Mendis (27 off 20 balls) lifted hopes by taking on Andre Russell with a pick-up shot over deep square leg.

But Russell struck back to remove Reddy before Sunil Narine (1/30) accounted for Mendis in the 10th over, reducing SRH to 66/5 at the halfway mark and effectively ending their chase.

Earlier, KKR’s new-look opening pair continued to struggle, with Quinton de Kock (1) and Narine (7) once again falling cheaply after Pat Cummins opted to bowl first.