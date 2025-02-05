ICC T20I Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy Achieves Career Best Ranking After England Series; Three Indians In Top 10

Hyderabad: After putting on a stellar show with the ball in the T20I series against England, Varun Chakravarthy has reaped the benefits of his performance against the English outfit. He has progressed three spots in the latest T20I rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is currently placed at the second position with Adil Rashid. The right-arm spinner won the Player of the Series award in the five-match series taking 14 wickets.

Varun has reached 705 rating points after his outings in the T20I series against England. Midway through the series, the 33-year-old entered the top five in the rankings for the first time in his career. Although Varun is just two points behind leader Akeal Hossain in the rankings, he will not feature in the shortest format for at least four months.

Abhishek Sharma, who scored a century in the T20I series against England, took a leap of 38 places thanks to his solid performance and has jumped to the second spot in the rankings.

Ravi Bishnoi took a leap of four places to No. 6 in the rankings after playing a vital role in India’s campaign against England, where the team won the T20I series by 4-1. Arshdeep Singh dropped one place in the rankings but kept his place in the top 10 intact. Thus, three Indians feature in the top 10 of the bowling rankings in the shortest format of the sport.

Varun has been brilliant in recent times, and he has made waves with his outings in the shortest format, troubling most of the quality opposition batters. Ever since returning to international cricket from his three-year hiatus in 2024, he has picked 31 wickets from 12 fixtures. Courtesy of his impressive performances in the shortest format at the international level, he is added to the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against England.