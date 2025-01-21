ICC U-19 Women’s T20 WC 2025: Vaishnavi Sharma Becomes First Indian Bowler To Take Hattrick In Tournament History

Kuala Lumpur: Vaishnavi Sharma etched her name in the record books in the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup by becoming the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the history of the tournament. Vaishnavi owned the unique feat in the fixture against Malaysia at the Bayuemas Oval on Tuesday.

India invited Malaysia to bat after winning the toss and the Indian bowlers reduced the opposition to 30/6 in quick time. Vaishnavi had taken four wickets before she started to bowl her fourth over.

The left-arm spinner first dismissed Nur Ain Binti Roslan (3) via LBW as she caught the batter plumb in front of the wickets on the second ball of the over. Vaishnavi then got another LBW on the next ball as she sent Nur Isma Dania back to the pavilion. She then clean bowled Siti Nazwah to become the first Indian bowler to pick a hat trick in the U-19 Women’s World Cup. The 19-year-old clocked impressive bowling figures of 4-1-5-5.

The opening pair of Gongadi Trisha and G Kamalini needed just 2.5 overs to chase the target. With the emphatic win, India climbed the top spot in Group A. Vaishnavi was adjudged as the Player of the Match for her superb performance.

Ayushi Shukla contributed with Vaishnavi and thus, the Indian bowlers wrapped up the Malaysian innings on 31. None of the batters were able to score in double digits. Trisha scored unbeaten 27 runs while Kamalini amassed unbeaten 4 runs.