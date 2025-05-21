14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches Feet Of MS Dhoni After CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Delhi: In yet another heartwarming gesture moment of the IPL 2025, the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi touched the feet of legendary India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni. The incident happened after conclusion of the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and CSK at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Tuesday, May 20.

MS Dhoni, who holds the record for being the only skipper to win all three ICC trophies in limited over cricket including T20 and 50-Over World Cup and Champions Trophy, receives a huge respect and love from the cricketing faternity and fans across the globe. He has become the inspiration for the youngsters, especially for the players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi coming from small cities.

The drama unfolded when both team players were shaking hands following the conclusion of the match, a normal practice between the teams in last couple of decades. As the two teams lined up, Suryavanshi bent down and touched the feet one hand while shaking CSK skipper's hand with the other. Dhoni, taken slightly aback, responded with a sheepish smile.

Vaibhav, born in 2012 — two years after Dhoni lifted his first IPL trophy — hails from Samastipur, Bihar, not far from CSK icon’s hometown, Ranchi.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals have concluded their IPL 2025 campaign on a positive note riding on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's maiden IPL fifty as they successfully chased down 188-run target with 6 wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare. Vaibhav scored 57 runs off 33 balls with 4 sixes and as many fours while striking at 172.73.

Earlier in the tournament, Vaibhav became the youngest player to score a hundred in IPL history when he amassed second fastest century and fastest by Indian against Gujarat Titans. Vaibhav Suryavanshi raced away to a century off just 35 balls in just his third IPL 2025 match. In a phenomenal display of hitting, he smashed 26 off an Ishant over on the way to a 17-ball half-century, and later hit smoked 30 runs off Karim Janat's first over in the IPL.

The southpaw finished with 252 runs in 7 games, which included a fifty and a hundred at an amazing strike rate of 206.56. In fact, Suryavanshi also equalled Rishabh Pant for most sixes in a single IPL season before turning 20. Both Suryavanshi and Pant smashed 24 sixes.