14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scripts History, Becomes Youngest-Ever Cricketer To Play In IPL

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, becomes the youngest player to make an IPL debut. He replaces Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson, who was ruled out due to injury.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (@mufaddal_vohra X handle)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 19, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST

Jaipur: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at 14 years and 23 days old, became the youngest player to play in the IPL. Vaibhav is on the Royals' impact sub list and is expected to come in when they bat, considering stand-in skipper Riyan Parag mentioned the change during the toss. Notably, Sanju Samson missed out on a game due to an injury that he sustained during the game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Vaibhav, born in 2011, was born after the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008. This also set a unique record as he became the first player to feature in the IPL to be born after the start of the tournament. Vaibhav was named in the Impact Subs since Rajasthan were sent to bowl first at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi first came to the limelight after setting the stage on fire with his impressive performances in age-group cricket and became the youngest Indian player to feature in List A cricket. He also became the youngest player to make his debut in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 12 years and 284 days.

Vaibhav was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a whopping amount of Rs 1.10 crore. In the build-up to the IPL season, Vaibhav hit the fastest hundred by an Indian at the U19 Tests. The youngster smashed his century in just 58 balls, which lies only behind Moeen Ali's all-time record (56 balls).

