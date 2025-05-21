Received 500 Missed Calls After IPL Century, Reveals Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the talk of the town after producing impressive outings in his maiden IPL season. He made an instant name in the IPL smashing a 35-ball-hundred in the fixture against Gujarat Titans, which is the second-fastest in the history of the tournament. Reflecting on the overwhelming response he received after his thunderous knock, the left-handed batter revealed that he received 500 missed calls after the match.

“There were more than 500 missed calls. But I’ve switched off the phone,” Suryavanshi told Rahul Dravid in a video posted by IPL.

“A lot of people approached me after the century , but I don’t like that a lot. I kept my phone switched off for 2-4 days. I don’t like having too many many people around. Just my family and a few friends, that’s enough.”

Suryavanshi concluded his maiden IPL campaign with a 57-run knock from 33 deliveries against the Chennai Super Kings. His knock helped Rajasthan Royals’ chase of 188 runs get a solid boost in the start. The young gun also shown a heartfelt gesture by touching the feet of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni post-match. The left-handed batter signed off the IPL 2025 amassing 252 runs from seven innings laced with a century and a half-century.

Suryavnashi also added that staying focused is the most important thing.

“Stay focussed. And more than natural game, play as per the needs of the team. Don’t try to do too much extra, just stick to your strengths,” he stated.

RR got eliminated from the race to the playoffs during the league stage. They will be aiming to clinch the silverware next season.