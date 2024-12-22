ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Major Record After Bagging Historic IPL Deal

India’s young sensation Vaibav Suryavanshi etched his name in the record books during Bihar’s Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Madhya Pradesh.

File Photo: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: India’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently made the headlines by becoming the youngest cricketer to bag an Indian Premier League (IPL) deal. The 13-year-old achieved another unique feat during the Group E match between Bihar and Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vaibhav became the youngest Indian cricketer to play List A cricket by making his debut at the age of 13 years and 269 days. He broke the previous record of Ali Akbar who debuted at the age of 14 years and 51 days for Vidarbha in the 1999/2000 season. Suryavanashi is already the youngest Indian to make a debut in the Ranji Trophy and has been making waves in recent times.

Although, Suryavnashi scripted a memorable feat he was dismissed on the second ball of his innings by Aaryan Pandey after scoring a boundary on the first one.

After being asked to bat first, Bihar posted 196 in 46.4 overs. Bipin Saurabh (50 off 54) and captain Sakibul Gani (48 off 62) were the top-scorers. Madhya Pradesh chased down the target with ease in 25.1 overs and Harsh Gawli played a match-winning knock of 83 runs from 63 deliveries. Madhya Pradesh won the match by six wickets.

Suryavanshi was recently picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a value of 1.10 Crore rupees where he will work with head coach Rahul Dravid. Suryavanshi displayed a stellar run in the Under-19 Asia Cup scoring 176 runs from five innings with an average of 44 and a strike rate of 145.45.

