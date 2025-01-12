ETV Bharat / sports

The third edition's final of the Women's Premier League is all set to take place in Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Reports ETV Bharat's Nikhil Bapat.

Vadodara Likely To Host WPL 2025 Final (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 9:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: The newly built Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is likely to host the finals of the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League.

Sources from the Baroda Cricket Association confirmed this development to ETV Bharat on Sunday. It is understood that the matter was discussed during the Special General Meeting of the BCCI held in Mumbai

The state-of-the-art newly built Kotambi Stadium made its international debut during the India versus West Indies women's series. The Stadium, which is located on the outskirts of Baroda, is currently hosting the knockout matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national ODI champions.

The stadium, which was inaugurated last month, recently hosted three Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs) against the West Indies. Additionally, it has served as the venue for several senior Women's T20 tournament matches and a few Ranji Trophy games. The BCA has been allocated the knockout rounds of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting on January 9. They are also planning to hold the semifinals and final under lights to assess the full preparedness of this new facility.

The WPL comprises five teams and held its auction for the upcoming season at Bengaluru. The WPL is hosted by the BCCI on the lines of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which changed the face of Indian Cricket. Into its third season, the WPL provides a platform for bidding women cricketers in the country.

However, the BCCI has yet to officially confirm the dates and venues for the five franchises.

