Uttarakhand Woman Jayanti Thapliyal Selected for 128th Edition of Boston Marathon

Thapliyal, who hails from Pauri district of Uttarakhand has been selected for the 128th edition of the Boston Marathon organized by Bank of America. Thapliyal's story of grit and determination is an inspiration for women athletes as she had to face financial constraints and did not have the resources to move out of Delhi for sports competitions.

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Jayanti Thapliyal of Pauri district has brought laurels not only to her district but to the entire country selected for the 128th Boston Marathon organized by Bank of America. Jayanti, who has been living in poverty since childhood, will be seen running in the world's most prestigious 128th Boston Marathon, to be held on April 15.

Jayanti Thapliyal was born in 1978 in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. Her father worked as a clerk in Delhi. At the age of 7, she came to Delhi with her family. Jayanti is one of her three siblings and all three were interested in sports. Father's salary was not enough to enable Jayanti to practice in a quality stadium and pay the coach's fees.

Due to financial constraints, Jayanti was not able to participate in competitions outside Delhi. But braving the odds, Jayanti continued to participate in street and school competitions. According to Jayanti Thapliyal, her brother has been a source of inspiration. Jayanti has expressed happiness on being selected in the 128th Boston Marathon.

Jayanti started going to Tyagaraja Stadium at the age of 12. She participated in National School Games in 1993 and was a part of Junior National Camp in the year 1994. In the year 1996, she got a chance to play with international stalwarts like PT Usha, KM Beenamol in the Senior Inter State. In 1999, Jayanti joined the defense sector through sports quota.

Jayanti works in the Defense Ministry and has a son. Jayanti is a 6-time ADHM gold medal winner. Jayanti stood first in her age category in the Vedanta Half Marathon (formerly known as Hutch, Dolphin and Airtel). The locals in Pauri have expressed happiness over the rare feat of the daughter of the soil.

